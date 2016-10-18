Activists, get back to work: MLC Jadhav

Nashik: BJP government is misusing the power. Ward structuring has been made to assist BJP. Despite this, as strength of Nationalist Congress Party and other paries having similar idealogy is higher, BJP will not be benefited by this.

People are disappointed with Sena-BJP government and NCP will be benefited by current situation.

Though Sena is in power, it is behaving like it is in opposition, instead of resolving people’s demands.

Office bearers and activists should think about how new ward structuring will prove beneficial for NCP, urged MLC Jayant Jadhav.

NCP is ready for upcoming municipal elections and ward wise meetings have been started. MLC Jadhav was speaking in a meeting which was part of this. City chief Ranjan Thakre presided over the meeting.

Former MP Devidas Pingle, regional general secretary Nanasaheb Mahale, group leader Kavita Kardak, Mukhtar Shaikh, Chhabu Nagre, Sharad Koshire, Ambadas Khaire and others were present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, discussions in detail were held over geographical structure of new ward structuring and social and political calculations in wards.

Panchavati, West and Satpur divisions were discussed. Sanjay Patil, Satish Amale, division chief Shankarrao Mokal and others were present.