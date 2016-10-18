Sky lanterns arrive in market

Nashik: Very few days are left for Diwali festival. Various types of earthen lights and attractive sky lanterns have arrived in the market for the festival which symbolises zeal and vigour. This time environment friendly earthen lights are in demand.

Diwali is a festival of lights. Various types of attractive earthen lamps and sky lanterns are available in the market.

The price of two decorative earthen lamps is Rs. 10, whereas price of five earthen lamps is Rs. 50. In addition, 12 simple earthen lamps are available for Rs. 30.

This time many sellers are seen giving priority to environment friendly sky lanterns. Bamboo made sky lanterns are much in demand.

Consumers are giving priority to wooden foldable sky lanterns, cloth made and lotus type sky lanterns.

Sky lanterns from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000 are available in the market, informed sky lantern seller Avdhoot Pingale. Consumers have various options in sky lanterns this time.