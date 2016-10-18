NMC Commissioner inspects vegetable market

New Nashik: The Municipal Commissioner inspected the vegetable market at Shivaji Chowk here after a request by ward corporator Kalpana Pande.

As health of residents in the area is in danger due to the vegetable market, corporator Pande has frequently demanded that encroachment by vegetable sellers in the area be stopped, but NMC administration neglected this.

Kalpana Pande complained about this to Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and requested him to inspect the site. Accordingly, the Municipal Commissioner inspected the vegetable market and ordered officials to resolve the problems here.

Former corporator Chandrakant Pande, Deputy Municipal Commissioner R M Bahiram, divisional officer Sunita Kumavat, Ramesh Gajre and other officials were also present.