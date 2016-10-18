Nashik’s Parashar is finalist in PETA’s ‘cutest vegetarian next door’ contest

Nashik: As People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s 2016 Cutest Vegetarian Next Door contest heats up, Ashay Parashar of Nashik, Maharashtra, may just take home the prize.

He’s beaten out hundreds of other contestants from across India to become one of the 20 finalists to advance to the last round.

PETA will ultimately crown two winners, one man and one woman, the 2016 Cutest Vegetarians Next Door – and members of the public can help it choose by voting for their favourite finalists on PETA’s website.

“On average, vegetarians are slimmer and healthier than meat-eaters – and over their lifetime, they spare many animals the horrors of factory farms, slaughterhouses, and fishing nets,” says PETA nutritionist Bhuvaneshwari Gupta.

“One look at our radiant finalists confirms that there’s nothing more attractive than compassion.”

“I can’t digest the fact that people kill poor animals to fill their stomach”, says Parashar. “I’m a vegetarian since birth.”

Voting will be open to the public until 28 October, and the winners will be announced on 2 November.

For more information, one can visit PETAIndia.com.

PETA will select the winners based on several factors, including vote count.