Curfew from 8 villages lifted

Nashik: The curfew which has been imposed in eight sensitive villages following violent protests and arson in the district, was lifted yesterday.

The normal routine in these villages has been restored since 6 am yesterday.

Following the attempt of rape at Talegaon (Anjaneri) village, the situation in the district was tense for six days.

It was more tense as objectionable pictures and visuals got viral on social media. After the request by the Superintendent of Police and Police Commissioner, the Home Ministry had suspended mobile internet service since last Monday.

It resumed from Saturday afternoon, after a long wait for six days, but cyber cell of the police is monitoring the activities on the social media.

Police are filing cases against those sending objectionable messages.

As situation had restoring to normalcy, some miscreants on the day of Dussehra had tried to disturb the law and order situation in Nashik city as well as some parts of the district. The situation was tense again.

The administration took a tough stance then. Additional police force and SRPF personnel were sought from other districts.

A heavy police security had been maintained in the district.

The curfew for 48 hours had been imposed in Wadiwarhe, Gonde, Vilholi, Sanjegaon, Talegaon, Anjaneri, Talwade and Shevgedarna since Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening.

Considering the situation, the district administration had extended it again for 24 hours. It was partially relaxed on Saturday.

In addition, orders had been issued to shut all liquor shops in the district for three days. Marches and agitations were also banned.

Meanwhile, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, SP Ankush Shinde and other police officials visited various sensitive villages in the district and urged the villagers to maintain a peace.

As there was no untoward incident in the city and district since last three days, the district administration had decided to lift the curfew.

The decision was implemented since 6 am on Sunday. The routine in these villages has been regularised since morning, informed SP Ankush Shinde.

Meanwhile, cases have been filed against 169 persons so far in the district. Though the curfew in these villages was lifted, police personnel will be deployed there for some more days as a precautionary measure, he informed.