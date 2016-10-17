Cracker stalls to be auctioned on Wednesday

Nashik : This time administration has set up 258 crackers stalls in NMC jurisdiction and they will be auctioned on October 19 and 20, whereas permission was not given to three cracker stalls at Pournima stop and Pavanagar considering residential colonies there, informed Deputy Municipal Commissioner R M Bahiram.

Meanwhile, businessmen who are selling crackers in NMC and private land, have to pay Rs. 3000 as fee as per orders by National Green Tribunal from this year.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has fixed 258 cracker stalls in six divisions. As there are residential colonies around three cracker stalls that had been set up near Pournima bus stop, permission has not be given to them this time.

In addition, permission for cracker stalls at NMC land in Pavannagar area has not given this time. The decision was taken after considering buildings there.

Considering condition and safety of places in other six divisions, auction process for the cracker stalls will be take place on October 19 and 20 at NMC headquarter.

20 stalls on Nashik-Pune Road Chehdi pumping, 40 at K N Kela school, 20 at Gadekar Farm Dutta Mandir, 8 at Shivajinagar, 30 at ST depot land Upnagar, 10 at New Nashik vegetable market Shivaji Chowk, 15 at Raje Sambhaji stadium, 10 at survey no. 884 Ranenagar, 40 at Golf Club ground Nashik west, 10 near Hotel Sandip, 20 near Tapovan Sadhugram office, 15 at Gauri ground Godaghat and stalls at other places will be auctioned by NMC.

The vendors have to pay bid price offered during auction, fire brigade department fee, licence fee, service tax and Rs. 3 as fee of NGT, informed Deputy Municipal Commissioner Bahiram.

Citizens have to face lots of inconvenience every year during diwali due to increase in pollution level and accumulation of garbage on large scale.

Taking note of this, NGT has decided to charge Rs. 3000 as fee from every cracker stall owners to keep environment clean.

NMC will implement the decision. Those vendors who will set up their stalls at NMC land and private land have to pay fee of Rs. 3000.

On this backdrop, NMC has issued notice cracker stall owners on the land of Dongre vastigruh.

Fire brigade certificate will not be issued until payment of this fee. In addition, crackers are sold from shopkeepers in the city, NMC officials will recover the fee from them, Bahiram informed further. NMC will get revenue upto Rs. 10 lakh in the form of this.