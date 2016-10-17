Seminar on ‘Marketing and Sale’ on Tuesday

Satpur : The youth industrialists committee of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has organised a seminar for businessmen on ‘Marketing and Sale’ on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Chairman and managing director of Empire Spices and Food Pvt. Ltd. Hemant Rathi will provide his guidance at the seminar.

Managing advisor of Listen Through Us institute Sandip Madane will teach technique of sale management.

This seminar will be held at MACCIA’s Padmashri Babubhai Rathi complex, M G Road, Nashik, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

This seminar is free for all, but as it is compulsory to register names, businessmen should register their names earlier, urged senior president of MACCIA Santosh Mandlecha Anil Lodha, chairperson of young businessmen committee Neha Khare and secretary Chandrakant Dixit.