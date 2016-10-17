City police commissionerate distributes sticks to visually disabled

Satpur : On the backdrop of World White Stick Day, information along with demonstration was given to all police personnel as well as traffic branch personnel how to help visually disabled during crossing of the road by them.

Police are ready now to help them. Understanding their social responsibility, citizens should come forward to help these disabled children, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

A training how to cross the road was taken by students of Mahanab at Satpur ITI signal on World White Stick Day.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal, DCP Shrikant Dhivre, Vijay Patil, ACP Atul Zende, ACP (traffic) Jayant Bachbale, senior police inspector of Satpur police station Manoj Karanje, inspector Ashok Pawar and Jagannath Gaikwad were present.

President of NAB Maharashtra Rameshwar Kalantri, secretary Gopi Mayur, former president Ashok Bang, headmistress Varsha Salunkhe, Vinod Jadhav, Sampat Jondhale, Sugandha Shukla, S P Salunkhe and Rajaram Gaikwad were also present.

Dr. Singal on the occasion praised the work done by NAB. Efforts are taken through this to bring light in the lives of these disabled children, he stated.

Dr. Singal inaugurated a book library in braille language at Mahanab school for these children. Police distributed sticks to visually disabled children.

As a representative gesture, the Police Commissioner distributed the sticks to 10 children.

The chief guests worshipped the images of Helen Keller and Louis Braille. Disabled girl students presented a welcome song.

Earlier, Dr. Singal got surprised after seeing malkhamb demonstrations by 7 girl students.

At the beginning, Rameshwar Kalantri while reviewing the 32 years’ progress by NAB Maharashtra since its formation, informed that it has branches in 18 districts in the state.

Gopi Mayur welcomed the chief guests. Ashok Bang proposed the vote of thanks. Sugandha Shukla compered the programme. Students of NAB workshop and Mahanab were present in large numbers.