Two lakh devotees take darshan of Goddess Saptashringi

Saptashringi Garh : As many as 2 lakh devotees took darshan of Goddess Saptashringi on Kojagiri Pournima. The Saptashringi Garh area buzzed with the crowd of the devotees.

Devotees were heading to temple since 10 am to take darshan of the Goddess. They were released in phases.

Around 45-50,000 devotees took benefit mahaprasad. The prayer was held at 12 pm.

Manager of the trust Sudarshan Dahatonde, executive officer Bhagwan Nerkar, Sanjay Kulkarni, Namdev Gangurde, Bharat Shelar, Nanji Kaklij, Prakash Pagare and other employees are taking efforts, informed public relations officer Bhikan Wabale.