2 killed, 5 injured in mishap

Nashik : 2 persons were killed and 5 injured in a mishap that took place near Maharashtra University of Health Sciences on Dindori Road.

The names of the deceased are Prashant Eknath More (18) and Ganesh Manohar Sonawane (20), both residents of Bhalerao Farm, Jai Bhavani Road, Nashik Road, whereas Junaid Ayashba Pathan (18, resident of Vihitgaon), Sharukh Burhan Pathan (18), Salman Burhan Pathan (20), all residents of Vidyanagari, Vihitgaon, Ravindra Dagadu Pawar (20) and Bhushan Surgerao Waghmare (21), both residents of Bhalerao Farm, Jai Bhavani Road were seriously injured.