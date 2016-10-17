Emphasis on to build trust towards police: Dr Singal

Nashik : Though there were violent protests and arson in last six days, police handled the situation very skillfully and brought it under control after interaction with social components. All these components showed confidence on police.

To build this trust, police administration has emphasised on social projects, stated Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

He was speaking during felicitation of those who gifted books to the library which was started in the city police commissionerate on the Reading Day.

Dr. Singal said, “The work started by us is a social and it is receiving good response by Nashikites. 3,000 books have been collected so far.

Books which are in good condition will be given to deprived and needy students from slum area. In addition, libraries will be set up in every police station and police headquarter,” he informed.

Orders were issued that miscreants should not allow to do anything during tense situation in the city.

All police personnel had followed them. While observing patience, they used force against those taking a law in hand. All these incidents show that average citizens trust police more.

To maintain this, we will take efforts, Dr. Singal added.

Fravashi International Academy’s Ratan Luth, Somnath Rathi, Pankaj Malpani, Principal Dr. Ram Kulkarni, Pushpa Rathi, Rucha Rathi, Nashik book seller association president Atul Pawar, former president Vasantrao Khairnar, Jeevanjeet publication’s Manju Malpani, Iscon’s Prakash Kalantri, retired Superintendent of Police Dilip Nikam, Milind Dande, Prakash Mehroliya, Rohan Jadhav, Mahendra Group, Fravashi Academy, Saraswati book depot, Rashtriya Ekta Manch and Hausala gave away the books to the library.

Their representatives wre honoured by the Police Commissioner.

DCP Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, ACP Sachin Gore, Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Bajbale, police inspector Dr. Sitaram Kolhe, Somnath Tambe, Prakash Sapkale, Vijay Karanjkar, other police officials and personnel were present.