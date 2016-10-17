Four arrested over illicit liquor sell

Nashik: The city police arrested four persons who involved in illicit liquor sell in the city. A liquor stock worth Rs. 6000 was seized from them during joint operation conducted in jurisdiction of Deolali Camp and Bhadrakali police stations.

Acting on a tip-off police conducted a raid at Bhimwadi in Bhadrakali, They found Akil Bachhu Pathan (resident of Bhimwadi, Bhadrakali) selling liquor.

In another raid conducted in bus stand area at Bhagur, crime branch unit III found Nilesh alias Rajendra Kamble, Santosh Pawar and Sachin Kamble selling the liquor.