Anshuman wins two medals at World Cup Karate C’ship

Nashik : Anshuman Shirore won two gold medals each in kata and kumite types in black belt category at 18th World Cup Shotokan Karate Championship. He also won two silvers each in group kata and group kumite.

He had earlier won gold medal and silver medal each in kata and kumite at World Cup Championship. With this achievement, 10-year-old Anshuman has added one more record in his belt.

This Championship was organised by World Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Organisation at Priyadarshni sports complex at Mulund (Thane).

Total 1592 players from America, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Russia, Malasia, England, Ukraine, Portugal, Kazakstan, Afghanistan, Kutubistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India took part in the Championship.

Anshuman defeated Portugal player George Anjo Thomas in Kata type to win the gold medal, whereas he overcame England player King Allan Mathew in Kumite type to win another gold medal.

President of World Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Organisation Koshi Hassan Mohmmad Ismail and director of the Championship Japan’s grandmaster Hanshi Kenneth.