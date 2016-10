Nashik: The city police filed cases against four administrators of three whatsapp groups under cyber act for posting objectionable matter. They arrested other three.

The names of the suspects are Digambar Deepak Khare (resident of Shivajinagar, Satpur), Vishal Bhima Salwe (resident of Khandvenagar, behind ABB company, Satpur), Subhash Dhatrak and Aditya Kundalkar.

The concerned group administrators had posted objectionable matter on their Hasyakatta, Swarajya and Kattar Shivsainik groups.