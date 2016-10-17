World Reading Day held at Chandak-Bytco College

Nashik Road : The World Reading Day was held at the library of Chandak-Bytco College at Nashik Road to mark birth anniversary of great scientist and former President of India late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

College Principal Dr. Ram Kulkarni, librarian Dr. R B Bagul, assistant librarian Mahesh Toche and Prof. Jayant Bhabe garlanded the image of Dr. Kalam.

Librarian Bagul in his introductory lecture informed that total 1.02 lakh books in English, Marathi, Hindi and Sanskrit subjects are available in the library. Books on NET and SET examinations and current affairs are also available, he informed further.

Students took benefit of the book exhibition which was organised on the occasion.

While expressing their views, College Principal Dr. Kulkarni stated that knowledge one get through reading is origin of all round development.

Reading has invaluable importance in the life of every person. Parents and teachers should encourage students to read the books.

The World Reading Day is being celebrated to inculcate reading culture, he added and informed students about the life stories of Dr. Kalam and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Assistant librarian Mahesh Toche compered the programme, whereas Prof. Jayant Bhabe proposed the vote of thanks. Library employee Ramesh Kale, D M Gangavane, Vandana Kulkarni, Surekha Toche, Chandrakala Mate, Papoo Kushare, teachers, non-teaching staff and students were present for the programme.