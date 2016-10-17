Extension to voter registration drive

Nashik: As many as 45,861 voters filed form no. 6 during special voter registration reinspection drive conducted from September 15 to October 14 as per directions by the Central Election Commission.

Considering response, the State Election Commission has extended the drive for six more days, informed Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pagar.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, the special voter registration reinspection drive was conducted in the city by Nashik Municipal Corporation from September 15 to October 14.

The State Election Commission has extended this drive till October 21. NMC administration received a letter regarding this.