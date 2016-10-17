Social justice rights conference to be held today

Nashik : The social organisation Dalit-Adivasi Bahujan Sena has organised a social justice rights conference today (Oct. 17) to discuss the rights of disabled, orphan, widow, senior citizens, deprived section and unemployed and pending problems at government level.

Renowned thinkers D N Ughade, Nilima Sathe, G B Mane, Dr. A K Shaikh (Nanded), Saleem Saiyyad (Parbhani), Rekchand Meshram, Ravindra Durge (Gadchiroli), Sachin Khobragade, Sameer Nimgade (Chandrapur), Sharadrao Mahale (Dhule), Pradip Khobragade, Dnyaneshwar Dandekar, Prashant Kothavade, Adv. F F Bagul and Namdeo Gaikwad will be present for the Conference to be held in Rotary Club, Ganjmal at 11 am.

President of the organisation Anil Athawale will preside over the Conference, whereas metropolitan chief Ramesh Pathre will be president of welcome committee.

Various resolutions will be passed in this Conference and discussions over future movements will be held. People in large numbers should be present for this Conference, urged Duttopant Sonawane, Pramila Mudliyar, Manohar Donde, Rajabhau Kapale, Dr. Ramesh Jha and Adv. Vaishali Adhav.