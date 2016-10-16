IE (I) Nashik Centre felicitates promising engineers; Aher bags ‘Outstanding Engineer Award’

Satpur: The Institution of Engineers (India), Nashik Local Centre felicitated as many as 16 engineers from different fields for their immense contribution in engineering sector.

Engineer Hiraman Aher of Mahindra bagged this year’s prestigious ‘Outstanding Engineer Award’ instituted by Ashoka Buildcon. To mark the Engineer’s Day, the theme for the budding engineers was “Skill Development for Young Engineers to Reform Core Sector: Vision 2025”.

Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe was present as the Chief Guest at the felicitation ceremony held at Hotel Taj here. Among the dignitaries who were present on the dais included Ramchandra Bhogle, former president of Maharashtra Chambers and director of Nirlep Appliances Ltd.; Manish Kothari, President, IE; Narendra Birar, chairperson, organising committee; Sumit Khivsara, Vipul Mehta and Ajit Patil.

Dr Sahastrabuddhe while felicitating the engineers threw light on the unemployment menace stating that “there is a need to empower workers through proper training and skill development in order to overcome the problem of unemployment.” He also lauded Bhogle’s personality traits terming it “truly a ‘Nirlep’ personality”.

“The Indian engineers have a high capacity to fit for core engineering roles. We, however, need to identify it. The domestic engineers are applying their skill for the overall development, however a few of them are working as “dictator” on global platform. It is therefore necessary on the part of Indian engineers to show their strength to the world as far as development issues are concerned,” said director Bhogle.

On the issue of entrepreneurship development, Bhogle compared India’s economic policies vis-a-vis China in relation to industrial perk. “To promote industries, China allocates a large portion of their budget to industrial sector. It also provides sops like interest-free loans, issues non-refundable capital etc contrary to India where industries get low capital to run their businesses with higher rate of interest.”

An essay competition on the theme “Skill Development for Young Engineers to Reform Core Sector: Vision 2025” was also organised in which 16 participants took part. Pallavi Dayal, Jayant Vavhal, Prashant Patwa and Manoranjan Purohit were also honoured on the occasion.

A large number of engineers including Ashok Kataria, Sanjay Londhe, Hemant Rathi, Laxman Savji, Santosh Mandlecha, Shrikant Shukla, Sujoy Gupta, R K Pawar, Tushar Sanklecha, Mangesh Patankar, Uday Kharote, Rajkumar Gandhi, Tejpal Bora and Apoorva Jakhdi were present.

The award and the awardees

Lady Engineering Achievement Award: Kumar Lakshmi Vishwanath (Bosch Ltd).

Engineering Achievement Award: Santosh Jalinder Nikam (Gabriel India Ltd), Devendra C Landge (Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Circle), Deepak Patil (Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Center), Pawan R Bhaldhare (SNJB Engineering College) and Manohar Vishram Shete (Mahindra and Mahindra).

Promising Engineer Award: Amol Dnyaneshwar Potgantwar (Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Center), Ravindra Kachru Munje (K K Wagh Institute of Engineers), Vedant Arvind Rathi (WeRsolar, Nashik), Lalit Bhausingh Pawar (SNJB Engineering College) and Nilesh Yashwant Zambare (Bosch Ltd, Nashik).

Lady Engineer Award: Bhavana Amit Khivsara (SNJB Engineering College), Priyanka Khade (Mahindra and Mahindra) and Rohini Ganesh Joshi (Bosch Ltd, Nashik).