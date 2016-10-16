‘Amendment to Atrocities Act can be considered positively’

Nashik : The SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not be scrapped but suggestions for genuine amendment could be considered positively, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale yesterday said here.

“The Atrocities Act is meant for giving justice to Dalits without doing injustice to others. The Act is not against either Marathas or any upper caste community but to curb atrocities against Dalits,” the union minister said while interacting with reporters at government guest house here during his scheduled visit to the family of the rape victim and the injured.

Admitting that the Act was misused to some extent, Athawale said that no one can be allowed to misuse the provisions of the Act. “It’s unfortunate that the caste/religion factor of the alleged rapists from the brutal incidences at Kopardi and Nashik is being focussed. It’s an attempt to spread disharmony between the Maratha and Dalit communities,” he alleged saying “we need to stop this anyhow.”

Referring to the “silent agitation” by Maratha community in Maharashtra demanding scrapping of the Act, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader, said, “Really, these morchas were “shanti marches” (peace marches) taken out systematically and in a very disciplined manner. It’s truly commendable. The RPI (A) supports the demand for reservation to Marathas within the Constitutional framework and without disturbing the reservation quota allotted to other communities.”

Referring to a formation of grand alliance ahead of upcoming civic body elections, Athawale batted for a grand alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and the RPI (A) in order to keep rivals the NCP and Congress away from grabbing power. Athawale further said that he would meet Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray to discuss potential of the grand alliance.

‘Talegaon incident very unfortunate’

Terming the Talegaon incident as “very unfortunate”, the union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale appealed to the people to stay calm with a view to establish communal harmony between both, the Maratha and Dalit communities. He was speaking after meeting the family of the victim and the injured.

“I will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding getting financial aid to the family of the victim and also for the people who were injured in the protests,” Athawale said adding, “unity among the Marathas and Dalits is necessary for the development of the state.”

The minister further disclosed that the ‘Maratha-Dalit Aikya Parishad’ (unity conference) scheduled for October 19 at Shirdi has been postponed due to the tragic incident at Nashik. “The new date will be announced soon,” the minister added.