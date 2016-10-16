Internet services resume after 5 days

Nashik : Citizens heaved a sigh of relief as Internet services in the city and district resumed around 2 pm yesterday after five days of being suspended.

“Internet service has resumed in the district from today,” ACP (Crime) Sachin Gore said in a release yesterday.

Senior PI (Cyber Crime) Anil Pawar appealed to people to not forward “provocative and wrong messages” on social media and mobile messaging platforms and maintain peace in the city.

“Delete controversial messages immediately instead of forwarding it furter,” he said, adding that the people can inform the police about any wrong messages.on WhatsApp No. 9762100100.

Gore also asked citizens to bring into notice of police such messages doing rounds on the internet as it has already taken action against eight ‘admins’ of different Whatsapp groups and one Facebook user for spreading inflammatory messages in the backdrop of the incident.

He further said situation in Nashik city and other parts of the district is peaceful and well under control. Closing down of moble internet, which was initially supported by citizens, had begun to irk everybody as the restriction had stretched to five days.

Protests had erupted in adjoining villages and spread to Nashik after a 15-year-old boy allegedly tried to rape a five-year-old girl at Talegaon village near Trimbakeshwar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, yesterday urged people of all communities to help the administration bring normalcy in the district. “Our party had condemned the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Kopardi (Ahmednagar) this year in July and we also condemn the incident at Talegaon here,” he told reporters.

The alleged rape and murder of the 14-year-old girl, belonging to the Maratha community, by Dalit men in Kopardi created widespread agitation with the community members taking to streets demanding justice across the state.