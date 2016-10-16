NMC employees to get Rs 14,000 ex-gratia bonus before Diwali

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) yesterday announced an ex-gratia bonus of Rs 14,000 to its employees ahead of Diwali festival. Mayor Ashok Murtadak announced the decision in a meeting of office bearers

of the civic body associations. The ex-gratia bonus will benefit as many as 7,438 NMC employees. “The employees, however, will get Rs 13,000 in hand. The NMC will deduct Rs 1,000 per head (and will equally contribute) towards employees’ mediclaim facility and accident insurance,” Mayor Murtadak added.