‘Surgical strike’ a gift from King Shivaji to world: Deshmukh

Nashik : Noted Shivkathakar (story-teller and writer) Vijay Deshmukh has asserted tha t the sudden attack by Shivaji Maharaj on the Mughal sardar at Lal Mahal in Pune was an act of ‘surgical strike’. “In today’s terminology, it was an act of ‘surgical strike’ to teach a lesson to Shahistekhan,” he said.

The innovative warfare method also known as military (war) doctrine developed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had left the world spellbound. Shivaji had used Guerrilla warfare tactics to defeat Shahistekhan and other enemies, the writer said.

He was speaking in a ‘Pratap Parv’ programme at P S Natyagriha here organised by Sarvajanik Vachanalay, Nashik. “Many of the world super powers including America, China and Russia besides Pakistan, and Vietnam are studying the warfare tactics developed by Shivaji Maharaj. Vietnam, a small co

untry, had used the same tactics to defeat world super power America in its 20-year-long struggle between the period 1955 -1975,” Deshmukh further said.

The then Vietnam president had earnestly disclosed in the press conference that his country had applied a warfare tactics developed by Shivaji Maharaj in its 2 dacade long war against America. The Vietnamese had later built a grand memorial of Shivaji Maharaj in their country,” revealed the Shivkathakar further.

Deshmukh claimed that the Indian Army had studied the same war tactics of King Shivaji before carrying out recent ‘surgical strikes’ across the LoC.