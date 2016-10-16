FA felicitates students for outhouse activity

NASHIK: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, children from the Pre-Primary Paradise of Fravashi Academy were felicitated for their achievements in the outhouse activities.

Student Prisha Badgujar from LKG stood 2nd in the Sketing Competition organized by Skating Association and sponsored by Arjun Sports Club.

Miss Prapti Picha from HKG secured Grade A+ at State level and Grade A at National level in competition organized by Marrs Pre-School Bee. The Director of Human Resources, Kaumudi Aga and Supervisor of Pre Primary Section Neha Meghrajani appreciated and encouraged the winners.