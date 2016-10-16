Govt has approved Rs 3.25 cr for road projects in talukas: MP Godse

Deolali Camp : The District Planning Committee has approved Rs 3.25 crore for twenty-two road projects in four talukas under the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

“The fund approved by the District Planning Committee has received administrative approval also,” stated MP Hemant Godse further adding that the fund would be utilised fully to develop road infrastructure in 4 tribal and non-tribal talukas under his constituency.

The proposed road network would help immensely to boost local transportation and facilitate prompt medical services, Godse further said adding “the project would be commissioned soon after completion of administrative procedure and tender process.”

The road (development and maintenance) projects (with their budgeted costs) approved by the district planning committee for the non-tribal zone are as under:-

Sansari railway gate to Ganpati temple (estimated cost Rs 15 lakh)

Belatgavhan railway gate to Chehdi Shiv road (Cost: Rs 15 lakh), Donwade to Rahuri (Rs 15 lakh), Samangaon Dhokane vasti to Jagtap vasti (Rs 15 lakh), Shilapur to railway gate (Rs 15 lakh), Belu highway to Belgaon Tal. Sinnar (Rs 15 lakh), Chincholi Phata to Mohrasta (Rs 15 lakh), Karkhana gate to Vadgaon Pingala (Rs 15 lakh), Temnegaon (Tal Sinnar) road development (Rs 15 lakh), Patole-Khatale vasti to Dhulwad road (Rs 15 lakh), Bhokni phata to Suregaon road (Rs 15 lakh), Hirve to Tamaswadi (Rs 15 lakh), Khadangali to Ujani road (Rs 15 lakh) and Chincholi to Nasaka Bhagur (Rs 10 lakh).

The approved road projects for the tribal zone:-

Rayanbete Dhande vasti road project /Igatpuri (Approved cost: Rs 15 lakh), Dhargaon canal to Khadadwadi (Igatpuri) (Rs 15 lakh), Biturli – Pardhi vasti (Rs 15 lakh), Khedphata – Barshingve road (Rs 15 lakh), Mydara – Thokdari road (Rs 15 lakh), Tringalwadi – Pardevi road (Rs 15 lakh), primary health centre Rohile to Tidme vasti Tal Trimbakeshwar (Rs 15 lakh) and Tejharwad road development project Tal Trimbakeshwar (Rs 15 lakh).