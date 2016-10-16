Sarvesh Dhondge of Sandip Foundation shines in cycling

Nashik : Sarvesh Dhondge, a final year engineering student of Sandip Foundation’s Sandip Institute of Technology & Research Center, Nashik has bagged second position in cycling competition held by Savitribai Phule Pune University which was held at Trimbakeshwar.

It was on a 20-km time-trial cycling race from Trambakeshwar to Amboli Ghat (Jawhar). Sarvesh was faliciated by the college on his success.

He also achieved success in various other state level competitions. Sarvesh was guided and sapported by Principal Dr. S.T. Gandhe, Dean Admin Dr.Rakesh Patil, Dean Academic Dr. P.R. Baviskar and HoD from all department. Prof. Shrikant Gunjal was his personal coach and team manager. Chairman Dr. Sandip Jha, Mentor Prof. P.I. Patil and GM Mohini Patil of the Institute congragulated Dhondge for his glorious achievement.