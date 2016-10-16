Students take oath to destroy evils in our society

Nashik: Nine little Nav Durgas appeared in their full glory and filled the atmosphere with the spirit of Navratri celebration at Wisdom High International School. The NavDurgas, as personified by girl students, performed to the tune of ‘NavDurga Ashtakam’ composed by Dr. Prabha Atre depicting the ‘Women Power’ and beautifully sung by The School’s assembly team.

The effigy of ten headed Ravana symbolized the ten evils which our society must eradicate, the evils like-: Terrorism, Corruption, Female Infanticide, Violence, Unemployment, Poverty, Litter & Dirt, Pollution and Illiteracy.

The students not only burst this symbolic effigy but also pledged to work towards eradicating these evils from our Society. This made the students of Wisdom High International School aware of the problems which our society is facing and motivated them to work to eradicate these evils.