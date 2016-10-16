Ryan International celebrates Grandparents Day

Nashik: Ryan International School, Nashik celebrated Grandparents Day with great enthusiasm. All the grandparents were welcomed at the gate with roses which was handed over by Mont children. The Chief Guest for the programme was ex- deputy mayor and sitting corporator Satish Kulkarni.

The programme started sharp at 9 am with Bible reading, followed by Prayer & Prayer song. Students of std II, Std III performed on the welcome song.

Students of Mont III, Std I, Std II gave the welcome speech in English, Hindi, Marathi respectively. Grandparents were overwhelmed on hearing their speeches.

Student of Mont I performed a wonderful dance to make their grandparents feel special. The first spot prize was achieved by Mr & Mrs Parekh who were the first grandparents to arrive in school for the programme.

Students of VIII & IX performed a heart touching musical fusion skit which was enjoyed & appreciated by everybody. Games were played with grandparents to express their love towards each other. Winners were felicitated by the chief guest .The programme was ended with school song & followed by the National Anthem.