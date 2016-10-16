New Era pays tribute to ‘Missile Man’ to mark World Reading Day

Nashik : “All of us do not have equal talent but all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents”. – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

To ensure that students understand the work and contribution of great leaders towards the nation, New Era English School gave a tribute to the ‘Missile Man’, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam by organizing a ‘World Reading Day’ in the school premises.

The school not only encourages the students to participate in different activities but also inculcates moral values in them by observing the life style and works of great leaders.

An assembly was held where in the teachers and the students remembered him as he was in constant touch with the youth of nation and used to guide them for their goals in life.

One of the students remarked, “He will always remain in our hearts as an inspirational figure to millions of people”.

His inspiring quote, “Without your involvement you can’t succeed with your involvement you can’t fail” motivates and will be motivating the youth forever.