Violent protests: 117 persons arrested

Nashik: The situation in the district and city was tense for last five days following Talegaon (Anjaneri) incident, but no untoward incident, barring minor incidents, took place since Thursday. Considering this, the curfew which has been imposed in seven villages will be relaxed from today (Oct. 15).

46 offences have been registered in connection with violent protests and arsons in the entire district and 117 persons have been arrested so far, informed special IG (Nashik circle) Vinaykumar Choube and Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal in a media briefing yesterday.

Choube and Dr. Singal stated that following rape attempt at Talegaon, clashes broke out between two communities. Following arson and violent protests on Sunday in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik taluka, Wadiwarhe, the area under Ghoti police station and some places in the city, the situation was tense in the night, but following stone pelting and beating up incidents on Dussehra, law and order disturbed.

Meanwhile, additional force and SRP police personnel from other districts have been made available in the city and district. After they conducted flag marches, the administration has succeeded in restoring the peace in the city and district since Friday, in association with leaders from all communities and social organisations.

The curfew in seven villages will be relaxed from today after seeing the situation. Various types of 23 offences have been registered in connection with violent protests in rural area, stone pelting, assaults on government officials, loss of public properties and obstruction in government work. 82 persons have been arrested so far.

The number of those involved in violent protests is more than 100 and police are searching for them. Around 40 police officials and personnel and 30 other citizens are injured in rural area, it is surmised.

23 various types of offences have been registered in the city. 12 persons found to involve in them.

35 persons have been arrested and police are searching for 72 others. Five persons have been injured and are undergoing the treatment.

It has come to light that many criminals were involved in this and police are arresting them, informed Dr. Singal.

The situation in the city and district is complete under control and citizens should not believe any rumour.

Though social media service has been suspended, wrong information is being given to many over phone.

Citizens should contact police to assess the truth. If they receive any phone or message, they inform police. No one should take law in their hands, if anything happens.

Give complaint as per rule, if there is any injustice. Police officials are working to provide justice to everyone.

]Everyone should remain quiet to maintain peace and cooperate with police, urged Choube and Dr. Singal.