28th edition of INDEX Trade Fair begins

Mumbai: UBM Index Trade fairs commenced the 28th edition of its flagship show, INDEX, India’s leading international interiors, architecture and design event on Thursday.

The four day fair (13th-16th October) is being held at a new and bigger venue this year, the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The show has brought together internationally renowned leading architects, interior designers, builders, project managers, hoteliers, heads across hospitality, corporate and government sectors, ultra HNIs and fash ionistas on one common platform, to present their in-vogue products and offerings.

The grand opening of INDEX 2016 took place in the presence of key dignitaries – Padma Bhushan Ar. Hafeez Contractor, Principal Architect, Architect Hafeez Contractor; Ar. Prem Nath, Principal and Architect, Prem Nath & Associates; Mr Prahlad Kakar, Advertising Film Director, Prahlad Kakar Film Production; Mr. Erdal Sabri ERGEN, Consul General, Consulate General of Turkey; Ms. Sylvia Khan, Editor, IFJ; Mr. Nitin Nagrale, Founder & President HPMF and DIRECTOR Radisson Blu Plaza Mumbai; Mr. Jime Essinck, CEO, UBM Asia and Mr. Liyakat Ali Khan, MD, UBM Index fairs amidst an august industry gathering.

Further reaffirming the position of INDEX as a premier industry event, the expo has the participation of over 400 brands including Godrej Interio, Kurlon, Century Ply, Spacewood, Hettich, Monarch, Ebco, Labacha, Bose hardware, Trezure Furniture, Empire Furniture, Futuristic, Oswal Hardware and Kkolar amongst others.

Day 1 of the INDEX included a seminar with content rich sessions held in association with IFJ on ‘Social Housing: Inhuman Reality and Human Solutions’ that featured a galaxy of speakers and panelists: Padma Bhushan Ar. Hafeez Contractor; Ar. Kirtee Shah, Chairman, Habitat, Principal KSAPS; Shri Aman Nath, Chairman, Neemrana Hotels; Ar. Nitin Killawala, Team 7 Architects and Ar. Carlos Gomez, CGA Architects, Singapore amongst others.

Mr L A Khan, MD, UBM Index Fairs said, “We are delighted to offer our guests and stakeholders a truly unique INDEX this year with awe-inspiring design spaces for interactions and key partnerships with powerful bodies such as MCHI-CREDAI, BAI, HPMF and several other bodies fusing business with cutting edge product design and numerous new launches.”