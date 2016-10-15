Kaya skin expert reveals how to prevent skin-ageing

NASHIK: Extending its endeavour of providing specialized skincare expertise to consumers from all parts of the country, Kaya conducted the ‘Meet The Expert’ session on anti-ageing in Nashik on 14th Oct.

People from across the city met Dr Swati Apte, Dermatologist, Kaya Skin Clinic for customized consultation and personalized solutions on the various concerns relating to skin-ageing.

The remarkable success of similar meet-the-expert programs that was conducted by Kaya, showcased the fact that the aspirations of consumers in emerging markets match those of their counterparts in metros.

According to a recent report by Zion Market Research, the global demand for anti-ageing market is expected to reach USD 216.52 billion in 2021.

Dr Swati Apte, Dermatologist said, “Through this initiative, we have reached out to numerous men and women to help them make informed decisions.

Skin-Ageing is dependent on various factors and the truth is that every individual’s skin ages differently.

Therefore, I strongly believe that consultation with a dermatologist is the key to understand one’s personal ageing process.

It is very important to curate a personalized service regimen that is customized as per one’s individual needs.”

Having earned a leadership position by consistently leading from the front, Kaya has created a paradigm shift in the approach towards specialized skincare.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Apte further said, “At Kaya, we have conducted extensive research to understand the evolving needs of the consumers.

Anti-ageing has seen an exponential demand in the past couple of years and is therefore, a focus category for us. Seeing the success of the previous editions of the program, we fully intend to conduct more such programs and bring consumers and Kaya’s expert dermatologists under one roof.”