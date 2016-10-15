Dr. Malagaonkar’s Progenesis Test Tube Baby Center honoured with int’l award

Nashik : Dr. Malagaonkar’s Progenesis Test Tube Baby Center, a renowned Nashik based institute, was recently honoured at Singapore with an award for being the Best Hospital for Reproductive Medicine.

This award has been given for great contribution in the field of reproductive medicine under the category of Icons of Healthcare Sector for the year 2016.

BERG or Business Excellence and Research Group, which is a Singapore based institute, conducts research across the world and honours the best achievers in various fields.

This award has really done Dr. Malagaonkar’s Progenesis Test Tube Baby Centre as well as all Nashikites proud.

It has now highlighted Nashik at the international level in the field of treatment techniques on the various complex issues about male and female infertility.

Over the years, Dr. Malagaonkar’s Progenesis Test Tube Baby Centre, situated at College road, has brought moments of happiness in the lives of a large number of couples, who are suffering from infertility, by using latest techniques and medicines.

Dr. Narhari Malagaon- kar has been associated with renowned institutes like Reliance Life Sciences, Mumbai as clinical associate in infertility, Dr. B. N. Chakravarty at Kolkata and then undergone training in Advanced infertility treatment, at one of the leading centers in the world, with Dr. P. C. Wong at National University Hospital Singapore.

During these years of experience, he learned in-depth management of female and male Infertility like IVF, ICSI, IMSI, PICSI, LAH Vitrification, Oocyte retrieval, Embryo Transfer, Andrology and Ultrasonography of infertile couples.

Over the years, he has performed numerous test tube baby procedures, enriching the lives of hundreds of childless couples.

During this process Dr. Malagaonkar has introduced numerous path breaking and pioneering techniques in the field of Assisted Reproductive Technology.

His special interest is with surrogacy and he has delivered a number of surrogate mothers, the rarest among them being a couple, who had a baby 41 years after marriage through surrogacy assisted by him.

He has to his credit several pregnancies in women in their 40’s and 50’s. He also has the distinction of having enabled a 60 year old to achieve pregnancy, the oldest such case in India, in 2015.