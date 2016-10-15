Finally, nod to privatisation of manure project

Nashik: NMC standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh has approved privatisation of NMC’s manure project.

The work will get momentum in six months after this decision and builders will get relief.

During hearing of the petition filed by local farmers regarding difficulties they face due the manure project, National Green Tribunal had imposed a ban on new constructions in the city.

As a result construction sector has come to a halt since last many months.

As Nashik Municipal Corporation had faced many difficulties while fulfilling terms and conditions of NGT, General Body Meeting had approved the proposal regarding privatisation of the manure project.

Accordingly, the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had conducted tender process to run the manure project through privatisation.

The committee regarding this had decided to give contract to Mailhem Ikos Environment Pvt. Ltd after it offered lowest rates. Chairperson Shaikh approved the proposal about this after discussions.

While giving the decision, he asked that NMC administration should get good works from the company while implementing the rules and conditions and administration will be responsible if contractor company do any negligence in work and in case this project gets stuck in judicial process in future.

Earlier, discussions over the proposal regarding privatisation of the manure project took place. Superintending engineer U B Pawar informed about the proposal after demand by Dinkar Patil.

This project will be privatised for 30 years and rate of Rs. 640 per tonne of 70% wastage which is generated daily and rate of Rs. 340 per tonne for 30% wastage have been fixed. 69 employees who are currently working there will be included in administration.

The concerned company has agreed to fulfill rules and conditions in next six months through an affidavit to NGT, as per agreement submitted by NMC to NGT while making an agreement about this. Approve this proposal, Pawar made it clear.

Dinkar Patil said that when the problem of NGT will resolve? Construction labourers are in difficulty as permissions are not given to new constructions.

There is a need to discuss this. This problem is related to entire city, so approve this proposal.

Chairperson should sign it and implement it immediately, he demanded.

Ashok Satbhai also asked to approve the proposal immediately. Laxman Jaibhave criticised Dinkar Patil’s stand.

Raising some points, Manisha Hekre demand that the concerned company should do maintenance of machinery.

Nikule demanded to give clarification about the rate. Stating that there is a need to change rules and condition in the tender process, Prakash Londhe demanded make phases of five years and to put suggestions by the members as instructions in agreement.

Following the discussions, the chairperson approved the proposal.