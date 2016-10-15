NIMA delegation holds discussions with Consulate General of Taiwan

Satpur: The delegation of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association met Consulate General of Taiwan (Taipei) at Mumbai. It met director Michelle Lin and Harjitkaur Gulati (trade promotion).

During this meeting, the delegation informed about Nashik’s industrial and geographical capabilities.

NIMA vice president Mangesh Patankar, president of NIMA import-export committee Amarjitsingh Chhabra, president of basic facilities committee Manish Raval and Sandip Bhadane were part of the delegation.

The delegation urged that Taiwan should give priority to Nashik while setting up new industries in India. Taiwan Consulate General agreed to visit Nashik during October 15 to 20.

Nashik is known as automobile and electrical hub. State-of-the-art technology has been made available through Nashik Engineering Cluster and CPRI for its development.

Industries based on agriculture have a good opportunity here, the delegation informed both Lin and Gulati.

Director Michelle Lin and Harjitkaur Gulati (trade promotion) assured to give concession for the expo to be held at Taiwan.