Nashik : Santosh Lunavat and Morgaon Group Satara distributed clothes to mentally disabled and mute and deaf students with Diwali in mind.

The students from Vikas Mandir presented various cultural programmes. Dr. Sushma Duggad presided over the programme.

Shobha Sancheti, Sangita Bora, Suhasini Ghodke and Santosh Lunavat were present. Vinita Das compered the programme.