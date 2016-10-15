Police inspects residence of corporator Pawan Pawar

Nashik Road : Following the arrest of corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party Pawan Pawar and his two brothers on Wednesday, police inspected his residence in Shivajinagar, Jail Road.

They seized two revolvers, two swords, five live cartridges, one jambia and one sack full of stones.

Following Talegaon incident, there were violent protests in Nashik and Nashik Road area since last few days.

Police took to the street on Wednesday and taught a lesson to those involved in violence. As a result, routine here is back to normalcy.

Police booked corporator Pawan Pawar, his brothers Vishal Pawar and Ishant Pawar, Raj Uday Bhalerao and 50-60 other activists under sections 307, 143, 147, 149, 353, 332, 504, 506, section 135 of Mumbai Police Act and Arm Act 4/25 and arrested them.

Following this senior police inspector of Nashik Road police station Sanjay Deshmukh, police inspector Hanumantrao Gade and their colleagues under guidance of DCP Shrikant Dhivre searched Pawan Pawar’s residence on Thursday. DCP Dhivre informed about this to mediapersons in a meeting briefing later.

Meanwhile, PSI Rakesh Shevale is investigating further into the case under guidance of senior police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.