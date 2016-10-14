Celebrate festivals with usual zest : Dr Singal

Nashik: As miscreants indulged in violence, people could not celebrate Dussehra the way they wanted to. The situation is under control now and citizens should celebrate Diwali with the usual zest and zeal.

If they spot any suspicious movement or find any miscreant involved in a violent act, they should inform the police and provide cooperation, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

He was speaking during a meeting with editors of daily newspapers, news channels and representatives which was held at the city police commissionerate, yesterday.

Also present was DCP Vijay Patil along with other officers.

Following the rape attempt at Talegaon (Anjaneri) village, the situation in the city and district is tense.

Police officials and personnel are on duty 24/7 since last five days. Police personnel from other districts have arrived now and police will not spare the miscreants who indulge in violence, warned Dr. Singal.

He stated that the situation is under complete control. There is good cooperation among police personnel in the city and district.

Exchange of information is taking place very well. As a result police help is being sent immediately in the city or rural areas.

Daily routine has been restored everywhere. Markets have opened. Schools and colleges have opened. Bus service has also been restarted.

The city is back to its normal routine, informed Dr. Singal.

It has been noticed that some leaders attend peace committee meetings and promise to take initiative to maintain peace, but during the community meetings soon after, they are involved in instigating the people.

If anyone tries to grab political mileage out of the current situation, action will be taken against such leaders too, he made it clear.

Current security will be maintained till Diwali and thereafter it will be relaxed slowly as per the prevailing situation then.

Additional police force will be deployed at every square in the city and district. Police have decided to undertake various social projects to interact with citizens and to create social harmony.

Efforts will be taken to connect better with various social organisations, associations and citizens, Dr. Singal informed further.

Editor of daily Bhramar Chandulal Shah and Hitesh Shah, director-editor of daily Deshdoot Vishwas Deokar and executive editor Milind Sajgure, editor of daily Deshdoot Times Soumitra Das, resident editor of Maharashtra Times Shailendra Tanpure, bureau chief of daily Lokmat Times Prakash Joshi, editor of daily Punyanagari Arun Lonkar, resident editor of daily Divya Marathi Jaiprakash Pawar, bureau chief of daily Samna Baba Gaikwad, chief reporter of daily Lokmat Sanjay Pathak, chief reporter of daily Sakal Sampat Devgire, bureau chief of Zee 24 Taas Yogesh Khare, PTI’s Hemant Joshi and UNI’s Ratnakar Shimpi among others were present for the meeting.