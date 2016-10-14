Aher nominated for ‘Outstanding Engineer Award’; Awards to be presented today

Satpur: The ‘outstanding engineer’ award, given by the Institution of Engineer’s Nashik Local Centre on Engineers Day will be given to vice president of Mahindra and Mahindra Company Hiraman Aher and 15 other engineers from various sectors will also be honoured with the awards for their excellent performance.

This award presentation will be held today (Oct. 14) in Hotel Taj at 5.30 pm.

MP Dr. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and director of Nirlep Appliances Ltd. and former president of Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Ramchandra Bhogale will be present as chief guests.

The concept for this year was ‘skill development for young engineers and development of concerned sector – 2015’.

The Institution of Engineer’s Nashik Local Centre has honoured 15 engineers every year on Engineers Day.

The ‘outstanding engineer’ award which is given by Ashoka Buildcon will be given to Mahindra’s Hiraman Aher this time.

7 entries were received for this award. As many as 28 entries were received for the ‘engineering achievement awards’, given by Samrat Group, Prakash Construwell, Sanklecha Group, Shivanand Electronics and Kishore Suryawanshi international school.

Two entries were received for lady engineer achievement award, given in memory of engineer Tanvi Ramesh Pawar, whereas 36 entries were received for the promising engineer award given to young engineers to inspire them.

Ten entries were received for promising engineer award which is given to inspire them. 16 persons had participated in essay competition.

The topic was ‘skill development for young engineers and development of concerned sector – 2015’. First four winners of the competition will be honoured by the chief guests.

Engineers should present in large numbers for award presentation, urged chairman Manish Kothari, Sumit Khivansara, Vipual Mehata, Ajit Patil, president of organisation committee Narendra Birar, Naynish Joshi, Ajit Patil, Sameer Kothari and Sameer Patwa.