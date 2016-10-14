Cong to name candidates just one-and half months before polls

Nashik: The norms to give candidature will be made more stringent to get more and more candidates elected in the upcoming municipal elections.

Candidates will be declared just one-and-half months before the municipal elections to prevent defection, stated opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, a review meeting of Congress office bearers was conducted at Congress House.

He was speaking in it. MLA Bhai Jagtap, district chief Rajaram Pangavhane and city chief Sharad Aher were present.

The division chiefs, block chiefs and corporators presented a review of organisational structuring.

The areas in the city where Congress is powerful, where it is less powerful, possible rival candidates, their strengths and weaknesses were analysed in the review.

While providing their guidance Vikhe-Patil informed that social work by the candidate, organisational works, his relations with the residents there and other norms will be considered while offering candidature to ensure success in the municipal elections.

While doing this more opportunity will be given to women. While offering the candidature, capability of the candidates will be assessed, he added.

A coordination committee will be formed to select candidates at local level, Vikhe-Patil informed further.

Priority will be given to active activists and office bearers, it was made it clear. The office bearers on the occasion demanded to conduct public rallies by star campaigners and support by senior leaders behind the candidates.

All-round efforts will be taken for this, informed MLA Bhai Jagtap.

City chief Sharad Aher, former Minister Shobha Bachhav, corporator Shahu Khaire, corporator Shivaji Gangurde, Dr. Hemlata Patil, Vatsala Khaire and Uddhav Nimse were present.