Bus service resumes in the district

Nashik: The MSRTC bus service in city as well as in rural area has been resumed from yesterday.

Nevertheless, the bus service on sensitive routes has not resumed yet.

Following rape attempt on a five-year-old girl in Talegaon (Anjaneri) on Saturday, strong repercussions were felt in rural as well as city area of the district. As agitators had targeted buses, the city bus service was stopped.

As a result service persons faced lots of inconvenience. Its effects were not felt much, as there were holidays for two days.

The citizens however stepped outside to attend their official duties on Thursday morning, but many faced inconvenience as bus service was not resumed.

Considering police security in the city, the divisional MSRTC office resumed the city bus service at 10 am.

Buses are released to various parts of the city from Nashik Road and Nimani depots. Barring bus service in Nashik Road area, the bus service in other parts was regular.

Some buses were released to Nashik Road, but their routes were diverted, informed the office.

Buses on Bhagur, Nashik Road via Jail Road route and Narayan Bapu Nagar route were stopped throughout the entire day. Bus service on Nashik Road, Bhagur, Jail Road, Jawhar, Morwadi, Dahanu and Palghar routes has been suspended currently.

The bus service to Jategaon, Wadiwarhe, Vilholi and Gaulane villages has also been suspended.

Review of the situation on these routes will be taken and decision to restart the bus service in next two days will be taken, informed divisional controller of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Yamini Joshi.