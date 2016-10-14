Muharram observed at Deolali Camp Sadiq M Contractor

Deolali Camp : The ten-day Muharram holy sermons and Ashura Majlis was held at Deolali Dawoodi Bohra Masjid.

Deolali Amil Sk. Tayyabhai Chandanwala along with religious sermons narrated the events. The shia sect mourn the supreme sacrifice by Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Immam Hussein. Juice (Sabeel) was distributed.

This year the 10-day Niyaz was organised by Bhai Murtazabhai Tohfafarosh and Bhai Haiderbhai Rampurawala.

Akilbhai, Maadbhai, Abuzerbhai Nooruddinbhai, Mohammedbhai Bata, Mustafabhai Patel and Idrisbhai carried out various khidmat of Niyaz and Sabil.

The Deolali Bohra Jammat along with the devotees thanked the Deolali Amil for the smooth conduct of Muharram.