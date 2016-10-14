NMC school no. 73 receives ISO certificate

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Savitribai Phule school no. 73 has received ISO 9001-2015 certificate for educational quality.

All types of educational projects are being conducted in the school for all round development of the students. This school is especially for girl-students.

As parents are opting for English medium schools and private schools, there are less number of students in municipal schools.

There is misconception that quality of education in municipal schools is sub-standard.

Considering this those who are economically weak are also giving priority to admit their children to private schools, but in such situation Savitribai Phule school no. 73 has received ISO 9001-2015 certificate for fulfilling the norm of quality education and all round development of the students.