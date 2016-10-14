Maintain communal harmony, urges Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale

Nashik: “I will meet the Chief Minister in connection with Talegaon (Anjaneri) incident and will demand to run the case in fast track court to give strict punishment to accused.

In addition, I will raise question about Maratha reservation and amendment in the atrocity act in Lok Sabha, but if anybody is trying to disturb social harmony in the name of community, everyone should control him and do not indulge in the act which can disturb the social harmony, urged the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and MP Sambhajiraje Bhosale.

On the backdrop of protests and arson in the district following Talegaon incident, he met the family of the victim girl.

MP Sambhajiraje Bhosale stated, “Government has taken serious note of the rape attempt on minor girl.

I will hold discussions with the Chief Minister about this, but current situation in the district is dangerous for social harmony and peace.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj ruled taking along all commnities with them. They took precaution that there should not be injustice against anybody.

Current situation is harmful for the social harmony.

“Before committing a violent act, everyone should be aware about their responsibility. Maharashtra has got great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

If situation is going out of the control in this Maharashtra, then everyone should be aware with the fact that we have no right then to follow these great personalities,” he added.

If anybody is trying to get political mileage through this, then they should remember that the community had shown their place to them through the Morcha.

There is no political motive behind this agitation. Citizens should cooperate with police, Sambhajiraje Bhosale said.

Instructions were issued to the Police Commissioner to take every effort to maintain peace.

The health of victim girl is in good condition and citizens should not believe any rumour, he urged.