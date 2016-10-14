FIA students selected for state level softball tourney

Nashik: Mehek Chandel and Shreyas Dhale of Fravashi International Academy participated in the interschool divisional level softball selection trial held recently at district sports complex, Jalgaon.

These students got selected for the prestigious interschool state level tournament to be held at Nagpur and Jalgoan respectively.

Mehak Chandel along with Harshal Kale and Shivshankar Sarkar also participated in the inter school divisional level baseball selection trials held at Hasti Public School, Dondaicha, Dhule and have been selected for the interschool state tournament to be held at Beed and Satara.

The coach Shashank Joshi and the handball team were applauded during the special assembly for their tireless efforts to bring laurels to school by the entire fraternity of the school.