Control the activists: Police, admin to leaders

Nashik : It is the duty of everyone to maintain peace in the city as well as in district. All leaders should control their activists to bring situation in the district and city under control, urged district administration and police to political leaders.

Considering situation in the district since few days, the meetings of political office bearers in presence of the Police Commissioner were organised in the city police commissionerate throughout the entire Wednesday.

Meanwhile, following scuffle during the meeting of Maratha leaders, the situation was tense for some time in the police commissionerate.

The Police Commissioner as well as District Collector urged the office bearers to provide their cooperation to maintain peace in the city and district.

The meeting of political office bearers from the city and district was conducted in the police commissionerate in the presence of District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, special IG (Nashik circle) Vinaykumar Choube, SP (Nashik rural) Ankush Shinde and DCP Vijay Patil.

While appealing the leaders to control their activists, police asked to produce those activists to the police immediately against whom police cases have been registered in police stations.

Provide cooperation to maintain social harmony, urged the police. MP Hemant Godse, MLA Anil Kadam, MLC Jayant Jadhav, former MLA Dilip Bankar, district NCP chief Ravindra Pagar, corporator Ajay Boraste, Shivaji Chumbhale, Shashikant Jadhav, Uddhav Nimse and other political office bearers were present for the meeting.

Following the meeting of Maratha community leaders, the meeting of Dalit community leaders took place.

MLA Devyani Pharande, former Mayor Ashok Dive, corporator Sanjay Sabale, Annasaheb Katyare, RPI and Bharip office bearers were present.