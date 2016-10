Nashik : The student Kartik Gaval of Guru Gobind Singh Public School came first in 60 kg category, whereas another student came second in 19 age group at district level wrestling competition organised by Nashik district sports office.

They both have been selected for divisional level wrestling competition.

CEO of the institute Parminder Singh, secretary Balbirsingh Chhabra, sports director Baljitsingh Sibal and Principal Shobha Karva congratulated both the students.