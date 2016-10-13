Peace returns to city, district

Nashik: The situation in the district and city has limped back to normalcy. Barring few exceptions, untoward incidents did not take place anywhere. Though the situation is tense, calm has returned to the district.

Police administration has decided to take direct action. To sound a warning about this, police conducted flag marches in sensitive villages in the district.

The police administration is striving hard to restore peace in the district and city and has succeeded in it.

As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to suspend mobile internet, bulk messaging service and liquor sale for the next two days.

The city police conducted a meeting of peace committee again. By conducting the flag marches, police tried to remove fear from citizens’ minds.

Meanwhile, police security in some parts of the district and city has been tightened.

The average citizens got panicky as district was tense since Saturday (Oct. 8).

As message got viral on social media, district police and district administration suspended mobile internet service in the district. The situation was under control on Monday due to this, but some unidentified miscreants pelted stones and vandalised vehicles on Tuesday and tried to terrorise the people.

Taking note of this, police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas. Police had sought additional police force and started to take action. They brought the situation under control with this.

Around 300-400 police personnel of city police, state reserve police force and rapid action force conducted the flag march on Wednesday morning from the city police commissionerate on Gangapur Road to Dwarka area.

They also conducted a flag march from Bytco Chowk to Sailani Baba Stop and from there to Nashik Road, to provide relief to the citizens.

In addition, the flag marches were also conducted in Ambad, Satpur, Nashik Road and Panchavati areas. DCP Shrikant Dhivre, riot control squad, rapid action force, bomb detection squad Nashik and SRPF personnel took part in them.

A meeting of political leaders across party lines was conducted then. District Collector Radhakrishnan B, special IG Vinaykumar Choube, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and SP Ankush Shinde appealed to all to maintain peace.

They so assured that the miscreants who tried to disturb law and order would be arrested soon.