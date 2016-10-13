Muharram observed in the city

Nashik: Muharram was observed peacefully in various parts of the city yesterday. Special prayer was held in mosques in the city and religious programmes were conducted.

Milk and juice were distributed at various parts of the city, whereas food was distributed at some places. A fair was organised at Imam Shahi at Sarda Circle.

Members of the Shia community rent the air with slogans of ‘Ya Hussein’ during the ceremonial mourning of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein, while Sunnis also offered prayers, observed fast and distributed alms on the occasion.

Mandals of Muslim brethren distributed juice at Kokanipura, Bagwanpura, Kathada, Nanavali, Koliwada and other areas in Old Nashik.

Meanwhile, considering situation in the city, Muslim brethren decided not to organise Tazia procession this time.