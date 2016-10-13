Administration failed in controlling the situation: Vikhe-Patil

Nashik: The incident that took place in Nashik is unfortunate. A responsible statement from the District Guardian Minister was expected.

Nashik is burning and there seems to be a political motive behind this. As administration failed to handle the situation properly, it went out of hand, alleged opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Vikhe-Patil arrived in Nashik yesterday to review Congress preparedness for upcoming ZP and municipal elections. He commented on violence in Nashik, Dussehra rally by Shiv Sena, policy of Chief Minister, failure of tribal development department and controversy of Pankaja Munde at government rest house.

He said that following the Talegaon incident, administration needed to take measures to prevent possible violence.

Miscreants go to villages and try to create a divide between two communities and the district administration and police look on mutely.

This was administrative lapse. Now when the situation is improving, the administration is acting tough, stated Vikhe-Patil disapproving the government’s stand.

Congress had urged people to maintain peace, he said. Govt should file a chargesheet within 15 days as it stated and run the case in a fast-track court, Vikhe-Patil hopes.

He also spoke about corruption in tribal development department and criticised Shiv Sena over Maratha reservation.