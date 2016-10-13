Schneider Chairman discusses India plans with PM

New Delhi: Schneider Electric Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire yesterday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a host of issues including making electricity accessible to all in the country.

“Prime Minister put a lot of emphasis on supplying energy to everybody and making sure that energy and electricity can be accessible everywhere in the country,” Tricoire said after the meeting.

Schneider Electric is a specialist in energy management and automation.”We discussed about the priorities of India and the contribution of Schneider, access to energy, Digital India, manufacturing in India.

I would say that 80 per cent of the discussion was about people and skilling people,” Tricoire said.

The company, he said, is the right example that it makes a lot of sense to manufacture in India.

“Today we have 28 factories in India. More than 50 per cent of what we do in those factories is exported which proves very clearly that what we do in our factories is not only competitive for India but is absolutely competitive on the global scale,” Tricoire said.

Schneider Electric has been present in India for over 50 years with 20,000 employees including over 1,500 R&D engineers.